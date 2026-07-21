Baku and Berlin agree to expand economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Azerbaijan and Germany have agreed to expand cooperation in trade, investment, and energy.

This was stated in the Joint Declaration on the Strategic Agenda for Bilateral Partnership signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Republic of Germany in Berlin on July 21.

The declaration notes that the sides plan to promote bilateral trade and investment opportunities, as well as make more effective use of existing mechanisms to further develop economic ties.

According to the document, Azerbaijan and Germany are interested in increasing cooperation in green energy, green and low-carbon hydrogen, energy efficiency, connectivity and infrastructure, energy flows, climate action, and environmental protection.