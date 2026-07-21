France backs Uzbekistan's green growth policy review

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Uzbekistan has begun preparations for a periodic review of its green growth policies as part of its long-term strategy to transition to a low-carbon economy, with international partners expected to support the assessment process.

This was reflected in the statement by the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan following a meeting between committee officials and representatives of the French Development Agency (AFD), Expertise France, and consulting firm Adelante.

The meeting brought together Adelante experts Sarah Dia of France and Fernando Saura of Spain, Marina Moro, Expertise France's official representative in Uzbekistan, and officials from the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change.

According to the committee, discussions focused on preparations for a periodic assessment of Uzbekistan's state policy on green growth, including the evaluation methodology and the participation of government agencies and other stakeholders in the review process.

"The meeting focused on the work to be carried out within the framework of the periodic assessment of state policy in the field of green growth," the committee said in a statement.

Participants also discussed the list of information and documentation that will be required during the data collection and analysis stages of the assessment, which is intended to measure progress in implementing the country's environmental and climate objectives.

The review forms part of Uzbekistan's broader green development agenda established under a presidential decree adopted in December 2022. The strategy calls for the planning, implementation and continuous evaluation of measures supporting the country's transition to a green economy through 2030, while aligning sectoral development strategies with national green growth objectives.

The framework also requires regular assessments of government policy to ensure that environmental and climate priorities are integrated into economic development planning.

Uzbekistan has accelerated its environmental reforms in recent years as it seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, expand renewable energy capacity and improve climate resilience while sustaining rapid economic growth. The country has also strengthened cooperation with European development institutions and international financial organizations to mobilize technical expertise and investment for green projects.

The cooperation with AFD, Expertise France and Adelante is expected to support Uzbekistan in adopting internationally recognized evaluation practices and strengthening evidence-based policymaking as the country advances its transition toward a greener and more sustainable economy.