President Mirziyoyev orders program to strengthen Uzbek national brands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has instructed the government to prepare a comprehensive program to support domestic brands within two weeks, as part of broader efforts to boost exports and improve the competitiveness of locally produced goods.

This was reflected in the statement published by the official channel of the Press Secretary to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The directive was issued during a government meeting reviewing the country's economic performance in the first half of 2026.

According to the president, Uzbekistan has expanded financial support for national brands in recent years, helping more local companies develop recognizable products and strengthen their positions in the domestic market.

Over the past two years, the government has allocated 15.5 billion soums (about $1.3 million) in financial assistance to support the development of national brands.

Despite that progress, Mirziyoyev said many companies have yet to translate their domestic success into export growth. Of the 309 local enterprises that have officially registered their own brands, around one-third have not yet entered foreign markets.

"Entrepreneurs who have created their own brands have already earned consumers' trust in the domestic market through quality, pricing and guarantees," Mirziyoyev said. "With a little additional support, they can also find their place in foreign markets."

The president also raised concerns about unfair competition from imported goods, saying some products are entering Uzbekistan at dumping prices or as counterfeit goods, undermining the competitiveness of domestic manufacturers.

According to officials, these practices are placing additional pressure on local producers at a time when the government is seeking to expand export-oriented manufacturing and promote Uzbek brands internationally.

To address these challenges, Mirziyoyev instructed the responsible ministries and agencies to develop a national program within two weeks aimed at strengthening support for domestic brands, improving their export potential and enhancing their competitiveness in both domestic and international markets.

The initiative forms part of Uzbekistan's broader industrial and export strategy, which places increasing emphasis on moving beyond commodity exports toward higher-value branded products. By helping domestic companies build internationally competitive brands while addressing unfair trade practices, the government aims to diversify exports, strengthen private enterprise and raise the global profile of Uzbek-made goods.