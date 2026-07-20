Azerbaijan highlights cultural heritage initiatives at UNESCO World Heritage Committee session (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Azerbaijan presented its priorities in cultural heritage protection and international cooperation at the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which opened in Busan, the Republic of Korea.

Azerbaijan is represented at the session by a delegation comprising representatives of the Permanent Delegation of Azerbaijan to UNESCO, the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, the Ministry of Culture, and the State Tourism Agency.

During the general discussions of the session, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to UNESCO Ambassador Elman Abdullayev delivered the country’s national statement.

In his address, Abdullayev congratulated the Republic of Korea on hosting the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee and expressed appreciation to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre and the Advisory Bodies for their efforts in implementing the World Heritage Convention.

The ambassador reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to the effective implementation of the 1972 Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, noting that the country will continue supporting the activities of the World Heritage Centre through practical cooperation.

The statement also outlined Azerbaijan’s measures aimed at preserving cultural heritage. It was noted that the recently adopted "Azerbaijan Culture – 2040" Concept provides a long-term strategic framework for improving the cultural heritage management system, documenting heritage sites, strengthening legal protection, and restoring historical monuments.

The statement highlighted that despite challenges in areas affected by mine contamination, Azerbaijan continues efforts to inventory and document cultural heritage sites.

It was also noted that as a result of measures taken to protect cultural heritage, the village of Khinalig, which is part of the World Heritage site "Cultural Landscape of Khinalig People and ‘Köç Yolu’ Transhumance Route", was included in the UN Tourism list of "Best Tourism Villages" in 2025.

Abdullayev also highlighted that 2026 has been declared the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" in Azerbaijan, adding that the SECURE (Sustainable and Empowering Cultural Revitalization) initiative, presented during the 13th session of the World Urban Forum in Baku, will make an important contribution to cultural heritage protection, sustainable development, and restoration processes. A dedicated event on the initiative will be held on July 23 within the framework of the 48th session of the committee.

The ambassador emphasized Azerbaijan’s commitment to expanding cooperation with African countries and announced support for the implementation of the World Heritage Strategy for Africa and the World Heritage Strategy for Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

The statement also provided information on the "Azerbaijan-SIDS World Heritage Capacity Building Programme", developed by Azerbaijan. The programme aims to strengthen institutional capacities in the World Heritage system of small island states, support expert training, and promote future nomination processes.

Concluding his remarks, Ambassador Abdullayev stressed that Azerbaijan, as a member of the World Heritage Committee, is ready to work closely with all states parties, the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, and Advisory Bodies to advance the objectives of the Convention and contribute to the development of a more balanced, inclusive, and effective World Heritage system.