Baku hosts key talks on expanding Azerbaijan–China strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. On July 21, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, met with a delegation led by Kan Shuai, Deputy Director General of the Information Research Center within the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee (IDCPC), which was visiting Azerbaijan.

This was reported by the Parliament’s Public Relations Office.

The meeting noted with satisfaction the dynamic development of Azerbaijani-Chinese relations and the successes achieved, and discussed ways to further strengthen inter-parliamentary and inter-party cooperation, as well as expand ties in the economic, trade, educational, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, including youth exchanges.

Welcoming the delegation from the Communist Party of China (CPC), Speaker Sahiba Gafarova emphasized that the friendly relations between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, have served as the foundation for the rapidly developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and China in all areas in recent years.

In addition, it was noted that Azerbaijan has always unconditionally supported the “One China” policy and China’s territorial integrity. We also highly appreciate China’s support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament noted that the visits by President Ilham Aliyev to the People’s Republic of China in 2025, in particular the signing during the state visit of the Joint Statement on Establishing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and China, marked an important milestone in the development of bilateral relations.

Sahiba Gafarova stated that interparliamentary ties are an important component of Azerbaijani-Chinese relations. Gafarova spoke about her meetings during her working visit to China this year with Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, as well as with Liu Jianchao, Head of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, who visited Azerbaijan last year, noting that interparliamentary dialogue and cooperation within international organizations are continuing successfully.

The Speaker of Parliament emphasized that, alongside the high-level political dialogue between Azerbaijan and China based on mutual trust, inter-party cooperation is also developing successfully. She noted that the effective ties established between the “New Azerbaijan” Party and the Communist Party of China, as well as the signed Memorandum of Understanding, are making an important contribution to the further expansion of this cooperation.

Kang Shuai, Deputy Director of the Information and Research Department of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, noted that relations between China and Azerbaijan have been developing successfully in recent years, and that the high level of interaction between the leaders of the two countries plays an important role in strengthening this cooperation.

Kan Shuai recalled with satisfaction the visit of Speaker of Parliament Sahiba Gafarova to the People’s Republic of China and the meetings held by her, and highly commended her support for the development of dialogue between Azerbaijan and China, including inter-party dialogue.

At the meeting, Tahir Budagov, Deputy Chairman of the “New Azerbaijan” Party and Head of its Central Office, spoke about the importance of political dialogue and interparliamentary cooperation in the context of interstate relations and shared his views on the prospects for developing cooperation between the “New Azerbaijan” Party and the Communist Party of China.

Lu Mei, China’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, shared her views on various aspects of relations between Azerbaijan and China.

The meeting featured an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.