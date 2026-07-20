Turkmenistan proposes Ashgabat Climate Dialogue, new climate co-op framework

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Turkmenistan has proposed the establishment of the Ashgabat Climate Dialogue and a new framework for coordinating international cooperation on environmental issues.

This was reported by the press service of the Turkmen government, following a digital meeting of the country's Cabinet of Ministers.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov presented the proposals during the meeting. Meredov also informed the government about the results of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s recent state visit to Georgia, including discussions on economic and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries. The foreign minister’s report focused on measures to strengthen Turkmenistan’s international cooperation in the field of climate change and environmental protection.

One of the proposals includes the establishment of an Interdepartmental Commission on Climate Change, which would coordinate cooperation with foreign partners, international organizations and financial institutions on climate-related projects. The commission is expected to oversee activities related to the planned Regional Center for Technologies related to Climate Change in Central Asia and the Regional Center for Combating Desertification.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also proposed creating the Ashgabat Climate Dialogue as a platform for discussions on climate policy, technology exchange and regional cooperation.

"To enhance Turkmenistan's role in addressing key issues on the global climate agenda and consistently implement our country's important initiatives in this area, we propose establishing the Ashgabat Climate Dialogue as a new institutional format for international cooperation. Furthermore, it is necessary to develop an Action Plan for Turkmenistan to establish a Regional Climate Technology Center in Central Asia and a Regional Center to Combat Desertification. The Plan will outline the governance structure and mechanisms for cooperation for these centers," the report noted.

The country also intends to expand cooperation with international climate financing institutions, including the Green Climate Fund (GCF), the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and the Adaptation Fund. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov approved the proposals and instructed the relevant authorities to begin work on the necessary legal framework and further coordination with international partners.