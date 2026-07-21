Crude oil accounts for the main part of Azerbaijan's exports to Germany - President Ilham Aliyev

BERLIN, Germany, July 21. Last year, our trade turnover with Germany stood at approximately $1.5 billion. Crude oil accounts for the main part of our exports, said President Ilham Aliyev during a joint press conference with Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"Azerbaijan is capable of supplying oil in the required volumes. This can be carried out both through domestic sources and through the trading arm of our energy company, SOCAR. In other words, there are no issues here," President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.