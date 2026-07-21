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German–Azerbaijani cooperation is of great importance regarding connectivity and transit capabilities - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics News 21 July 2026 16:48 (UTC +04:00)
German–Azerbaijani cooperation is of great importance regarding connectivity and transit capabilities - President Ilham Aliyev
Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Deputy Editor-in-Chief Read more

BERLIN, Germany, July 21. German–Azerbaijani cooperation is also of great importance regarding connectivity and transit capabilities, as German companies have achieved significant success in this field, said President Ilham Aliyev during a joint press conference with Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan is upgrading its transport infrastructure and, having become a full member of the Central Asian consultative format last year, acts as a bridge between Central Asia and Europe—a role that will continue to grow.

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