Kazakhstan outlines priorities for automotive industry development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Kazakhstan’s automotive industry development plans include expanding production localization, improving vehicle financing mechanisms and strengthening control over vehicle imports, the Kazakh government says.

This was announced by the President of the Kazakhstan Automobile Union (KAU) Anar Makasheva during a government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

According to Makasheva, the sector’s further development will focus on three main areas. "The next stage of the industry's development will be the formation of automotive clusters. A cluster approach will strengthen cooperation between large enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, reduce production costs, create new jobs, and expand the range of domestically produced automobiles," sha said.

One of the proposed directions involves developing automotive clusters in regions where major assembly facilities are located, including Almaty and Kostanay. The approach is aimed at increasing the participation of small and medium-sized enterprises in the production of automotive components and expanding local supply chains.

The KAU also highlighted the importance of improving access to financing for consumers and businesses. The proposed measures include the development of preferential auto loans, leasing programs and Trade-in mechanisms to support demand for locally assembled vehicles.

Another area concerns strengthening oversight of imported vehicles. According to the association, digital systems and automated tools could be used to verify vehicle information, technical compliance and customs data before vehicles enter the country. Makasheva noted that these measures are intended to support the development of domestic automotive production, increase localization levels and improve conditions for market participants.