Kyrgyz President orders daily reporting on energy situation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Energy will begin providing the public with daily updates on the country's energy sector starting today.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced this in a post on social media while commenting on the country's energy situation.

"Starting today, the Minister of Energy will provide the public with detailed daily updates on the situation in the energy sector," Sadyr Japarov wrote.

The president noted that despite the commissioning of around 50 small and medium-sized hydropower plants over the past five years and the construction of about 50 more facilities, the country has not yet been able to fully eliminate its electricity deficit.

According to him, electricity consumption continues to increase almost every day due to the construction of new factories, manufacturing plants, social facilities, and residential buildings.

Japarov expressed confidence that the electricity shortage would be resolved through the consistent implementation of energy projects.

According to Trend's analysis, the introduction of daily public briefings by Kyrgyzstan's Energy Ministry reflects a broader effort to increase transparency as the country continues to address its electricity shortage. Regular updates are likely intended to keep the public informed about power supply conditions and the progress of ongoing energy projects while strengthening confidence in the government's long-term strategy.

With electricity demand continuing to rise alongside industrial, infrastructure, and residential development, the timely completion of new generation capacity and grid modernization projects will remain critical to achieving a sustainable balance between supply and consumption.