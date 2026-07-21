Turkmenistan coordinates seasonal agricultural activities across regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Turkmenistan has coordinated seasonal agricultural activities in Dashoguz, Lebap and Mary regions.

This was announced by the Turkmen Government following an online meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, during which representatives of regional authorities reported on measures taken regarding specific crops and on preparations for the upcoming planting season.

According to the information, the reports highlighted the different agricultural priorities of the northern and southern regions. Dashoguz and Lebap regions focused on preparations for the new wheat season and ongoing work in rice production, while Mary velayat reported on activities related to wheat, cotton and sugar beet cultivation.

"Currently, as part of the upcoming sowing season, plowing and leveling of fields cleared after the wheat harvest are underway, soil fertilization with mineral fertilizers, and the preparation of high-quality wheat seeds and agricultural machinery. Inter-row cultivation, fertilization, and irrigation are being carried out in the velayat's cotton fields. Along with this, steps are being taken to prepare land for planting potatoes, vegetables, melons, and other crops in the fall. Fruit and vegetable produce grown in the region is sold to the public in domestic markets at affordable prices," the statement says.

In Dashoguz, regional authorities reported on preparations of fields released after wheat harvesting, as well as ongoing care of cotton and rice crops. The region is also preparing land for autumn planting of vegetable and melon crops.

Lebap region reported on soil preparation, seed selection and agricultural machinery readiness ahead of the wheat sowing campaign. Alongside cotton field maintenance, the region continues seasonal work on rice fields and preparation of areas for autumn crops.

Mary region presented updates on preparations for wheat sowing and cotton cultivation, as well as ongoing agricultural operations in sugar beet fields. The region is also preparing areas for autumn planting of potatoes, vegetables and other crops, while harvested fruit and vegetable products continue to be supplied to domestic markets.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Tangryguly Atahallyev provided a broader overview of seasonal agricultural work across the country, including cotton care, rice field maintenance in Dashoguz and Lebap, and sugar beet cultivation in Mary. The meeting also covered the progress of social, cultural and industrial facilities scheduled for completion in the regions during 2026.

Following the reports, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov instructed officials to maintain control over compliance with agricultural requirements during seasonal campaigns and ensure timely implementation of planned regional projects.