Eurasia’s cargo trade adopts multi-corridor strategy - ITF (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Cargo flows across Eurasia are likely to become more diversified rather than shift entirely to single transport corridor, ITF told Trend.

"Some cargo could move towards Persian Gulf ports, particularly lower-value, bulk or less time-sensitive goods," the representative said, answering a question on whether lasting peace between the United States and Iran could reshape cargo flows between Persian Gulf maritime routes and overland corridors via the Caspian region.

According to the International Transport Forum, cargo destined for European markets is expected to continue using the Caspian route under many circumstances.

"Cargo linked to European markets may continue to use the Caspian and Middle Corridor, especially where route diversification and political risk are important considerations," the organization noted.

The organization believes logistics companies are more likely to diversify transport options than replace one corridor with another.

"The most likely outcome is not a full shift from one route to another; logistics companies may increasingly use several routes and move cargo between them depending on cost, congestion, transit time, and geopolitical risk," the ITF added.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation.

A peace memorandum was signed between Iran and the U.S. on June 18. The memorandum was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump. The memorandum came into effect on June 19.

On June 21, the first round of talks between Iran and the U.S. took place in Switzerland, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar. Among the issues discussed was the restoration of safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important maritime chokepoints, following weeks of heightened military tensions and disruptions to regional shipping. The waterway carries around one-fifth of global oil consumption and a significant share of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade, making its uninterrupted operation critical for global shipping, energy markets, and supply chains.