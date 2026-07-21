Türkiye’s total economic turnover jumps 32.9% annually in May 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Türkiye’s total turnover index, which spans the industrial, construction, trade, and services sectors, surged by 32.9% year-on-year in May 2026, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) says.

The annual expansion was largely driven by robust performance in the industrial sector, which registered a 36.6% increase, followed closely by the services sector with a 34.8% gain. Over the same period, the trade sector grew by 31.8%, while the construction sector saw a 23% rise compared to May 2025.

On a monthly basis, Türkiye’s total economic turnover advanced by 3.1% in May 2026 compared to the previous month, signaling continued momentum in domestic business activity. The construction sector recorded the strongest month-on-month growth, climbing by 5.6%. Turnover in the services sector rose by 3.6%, while the trade and industrial sectors posted monthly increases of 3% and 2.5%, respectively.

"Total turnover index (2021=100) including industry, construction, trade, and services sectors increased by 32.9% on annual basis in May 2026," TÜİK stated in its official press release.

Trend's analysis shows thatTürkiye’s total turnover index showed strong growth in May 2026, rising 32.9% year-on-year. The increase was broad-based, with the industrial and services sectors leading the expansion. The construction sector, although posting the lowest annual growth among the four, still recorded a solid 23% rise.

Monthly growth of 3.1% indicates that economic activity maintained momentum heading into the summer. The relatively strong performance in construction on a month-on-month basis may point to some recovery in that segment after earlier challenges.

While these figures reflect nominal turnover growth (including price effects), they signal generally positive business conditions across major sectors of the Turkish economy. Sustained momentum will depend on domestic demand, borrowing costs, and external factors affecting the industrial and trade sectors.

Meanwhile, the Analytical Department of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) told Trend that regulatory stability and bilateral legal frameworks have played a decisive role in enabling Türkiye to scale its presence simultaneously across multiple Central Asian markets.

"The active expansion of Turkish investments in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan is the result of robust institutional safeguards and economic complementarity," the bank stated.

The bank stressed that a solid legal foundation remains central to investor confidence in the region.

"Bilateral agreements on investment protection and the avoidance of double taxation are in force, while access to international arbitration mechanisms helps to mitigate regulatory and political risks. At the same time, each country offers its own structural advantages. Kazakhstan, as a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), provides investors with access to a broader regional market. Uzbekistan has been implementing large-scale economic liberalization and public-private partnership reforms since 2017, significantly improving the investment climate. In Turkmenistan, major projects are typically structured on an intergovernmental basis, which ensures long-term stability for strategic infrastructure initiatives," the bank explained.