Kazakhstan aims to reduce shadow economy share to 13.8% of GDP by 2028

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Kazakhstan has approved a Comprehensive Action Plan to Combat the Shadow Economy for 2026–2028, which sets targets for reducing the share of unregistered economic activity.

This is reflected in the statement published by the government of Kazakhstan.

The relevant government decree was signed by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov. The plan was developed by the Ministry of Finance together with other state bodies in line with government measures aimed at improving economic transparency and reducing informal business activity.

According to the approved roadmap, Kazakhstan plans to reduce the share of the shadow economy from 16.7% of GDP at the end of 2025 to 14.5% in 2026, 14% in 2027 and 13.8% by 2028.

The action plan includes 53 measures aimed at improving data exchange between government agencies, expanding digital monitoring mechanisms and strengthening oversight in sectors with a higher level of informal activity.

The measures will focus on areas including wholesale and retail trade, construction, transport and logistics, agriculture, as well as healthcare and education.

One of the key elements of the plan is the development of digital systems that will integrate information from tax, customs, labor and industry-related databases to improve risk assessment and identify potential violations.

The Ministry of Finance also plans to expand the use of digital tools in trade operations, including the Digital Bazaar platform for traditional markets, product labeling systems and automated tracking mechanisms for certain categories of goods.

"Digital tools for monitoring the quality of services provided, price monitoring, and budgetary efficiency will be introduced in the social sector. The "Digital Tenge" project, already used in the implementation of certain government programs and ensuring transparency in the flow of public funds, will be further expanded. The comprehensive plan does not envisage increasing the administrative burden on businesses. The primary focus is on digitalization, process automation, the use of artificial intelligence, and modern analytical tools," the statement of Kazakh government notes.

According to the government, the implementation of the plan will focus on risk-based approaches and improving voluntary compliance among businesses.