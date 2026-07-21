Uzbekistan, India target stronger trade and investment links

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Uzbekistan and India have discussed expanding cooperation across trade, investment and political dialogue as the two countries seek to deepen their multifaceted strategic partnership.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan following a meeting between Uzbek First Deputy Foreign Minister Bahromjon Aloyev and India's Ambassador to Uzbekistan Smita Pant to review the current state of bilateral relations and identify priorities for further cooperation in key sectors.

The talks focused on strengthening political engagement, broadening trade and investment ties, expanding cultural and humanitarian exchanges, and coordinating positions on international issues of mutual interest.

"The parties discussed the current state and future prospects of the multifaceted partnership between Uzbekistan and India," the ministry said.

The two sides also exchanged views on intensifying political dialogue and advancing practical cooperation across a range of priority areas.

"The discussions covered the activation of political dialogue, further expansion of bilateral cooperation in the trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as current issues on the international agenda," the ministry said.

The meeting reflects the growing momentum in Uzbekistan-India relations, which have expanded significantly in recent years as both countries pursue closer economic integration and broader diplomatic engagement. India has emerged as an increasingly important partner for Uzbekistan in sectors including pharmaceuticals, information technology, education, healthcare, renewable energy and manufacturing.

Investment cooperation has also become a key pillar of the relationship, with both governments encouraging greater participation by Indian businesses in Uzbekistan's economic modernization and industrial development programs. Officials have also sought to strengthen commercial ties by facilitating business contacts and expanding opportunities for private-sector collaboration.

Beyond economic cooperation, Tashkent and New Delhi have continued to deepen political consultations and coordinate their approaches on regional and international issues through regular diplomatic engagement. Cultural and educational exchanges have likewise remained an important component of bilateral relations, supporting broader people-to-people ties between the two countries.

"The meeting reaffirmed both sides' commitment to further strengthening cooperation across priority sectors and maintaining an active political dialogue," the ministry said.

The latest discussions underscore Uzbekistan's broader foreign policy objective of diversifying international partnerships while reinforcing cooperation with key Asian economies through expanded trade, investment and diplomatic engagement.