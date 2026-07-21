We also need peace, security, and stability in the South Caucasus - German Chancellor

BERLIN, Germany, July 21. We also need peace, security, and stability in the South Caucasus. It is in the best interest of Germany and the European Union that this geopolitically important region stabilizes, said Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz during a joint press conference with President Ilham Aliyev, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Congratulating President Ilham Aliyev on the initialing of the peace agreement, the Chancellor stated: "The mentioned agreement was signed by Azerbaijan and Armenia. This historic agreement provides a new chance to permanently overcome the long-standing conflict."