Kyrgyzstan to expand apartment housing in rural areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Kyrgyzstan will expand the construction of apartment buildings in rural areas due to a shortage of land available for individual housing construction.

This was written by President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on social media, commenting on the ongoing public discussions surrounding the land issue.

"State housing policy is gradually changing its approach to residential construction: development will proceed not only through the expansion of settlements but also through the construction of multi-story housing," Sadyr Japarov said.

According to the president, there is virtually no free land left in rural areas for individual housing construction.

The president noted that the construction of apartment buildings ranging from three to five stories has already begun in rural areas.

He also said that he plans to personally visit such settlements in the near future to demonstrate the potential of this new housing model and explain its advantages to local residents.

According to Trend's analysis, Kyrgyzstan's decision to promote apartment construction in rural areas reflects a strategic shift in land-use and housing policy as available land for individual homes becomes increasingly limited. Moving toward higher-density residential development could improve the efficiency of land use, reduce infrastructure costs, and help accommodate growing housing demand without further expanding settlement boundaries. If supported by adequate utilities, transport, and social infrastructure, the policy could modernize rural communities while creating new opportunities for the construction sector and regional development.