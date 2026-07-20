Uzbekistan, India eye closer coordination beyond bilateral ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Uzbekistan and India are expanding their strategic dialogue beyond bilateral cooperation, with their foreign ministers agreeing to strengthen coordination in international organizations while preparing for upcoming meetings at the highest political levels.

This was reflected in the statement by the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan following a phone call between Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The two ministers reviewed the current state of bilateral relations, discussed preparations for upcoming high-level engagements and exchanged views on strengthening cooperation within international organizations.

Saidov said the conversation underscored the steady progress of relations between the two countries across a broad range of sectors.

“We noted with satisfaction that the bilateral relations between Uzbekistan and India, based on a strategic partnership, continue to develop steadily across all areas of cooperation,” Saidov said following the call.

The ministers also discussed the schedule of forthcoming meetings at the highest and senior government levels, highlighting the importance of maintaining active political dialogue to advance bilateral priorities.

“We exchanged views on the schedule of upcoming bilateral engagements at the highest and high levels, as well as on further strengthening cooperation within international organizations,” Saidov said.

The conversation concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to maintaining regular diplomatic contacts.

“We agreed to continue the close, trust-based and regular dialogue between our foreign ministries,” Saidov added.

The phone call reflects the growing depth of Uzbekistan-India relations, which have expanded significantly in recent years under the framework of their strategic partnership. Alongside regular political consultations, the two countries have sought to increase cooperation in trade, investment, information technology, pharmaceuticals, education, healthcare and connectivity.

India has emerged as an important economic and development partner for Uzbekistan, with both governments encouraging stronger business-to-business ties and greater participation by Indian companies in Uzbekistan’s modernization and industrial development programs. Cooperation has also broadened in digital technologies, innovation and capacity building, while cultural and educational exchanges continue to strengthen people-to-people ties.

Beyond bilateral issues, Tashkent and New Delhi have increasingly coordinated their positions in regional and multilateral forums, reflecting shared interests in promoting economic connectivity, regional stability and sustainable development. The latest conversation between the foreign ministers signals both countries’ intention to sustain the positive momentum in their strategic partnership through regular high-level dialogue and closer coordination on regional and global issues.