Bir partners with UnionPay, strengthening Azerbaijan’s global payments connectivity

The Bir ecosystem, the Caucasus’ first fully integrated banking, payments and e-commerce ecosystem, today announces a strategic partnership with UnionPay International, a subsidiary of China’s UnionPay. The partnership significantly expands acceptance of UnionPay cards across Azerbaijan, marking an important milestone in strengthening the country's connectivity to the global payments ecosystem.

Following the successful completion of the first phase of the partnership, UnionPay cardholders can now make online purchases at more than 1,000 merchants and withdraw cash at nearly 1,300 ATMs of Birbank – the bank that’s part of the Bir ecosystem alongside Birmarket e-commerce platform, Milliön payment terminals, and m10 e-wallet app.

In the coming months, Birbank will further expand UnionPay acceptance across its point of sale (POS) acquiring network, enabling cardholders to make seamless contactless and chip payments at thousands of physical merchant locations throughout Azerbaijan. Additionally, Birbank users will be able to transfer money to UnionPay cards. Once the rollout is complete, Bir will support UnionPay across all major acquiring channels – ATMs, e-commerce, POS terminals and mobile POS devices – creating one of Azerbaijan’s most comprehensive international acquiring infrastructures.

The partnership comes as Azerbaijan continues to strengthen its role as a regional trade, tourism and business hub connecting Europe and Asia. By expanding acceptance of one of the world's leading payment networks, the Bir ecosystem is making it easier for millions of international visitors carrying UnionPay cards to pay seamlessly across the country while helping Azerbaijani merchants reach a broader international customer base without requiring additional integrations.

Jalal Orujov, Head of Payments at Bir, commented:

"We are continuously investing in building a future-ready payments infrastructure that connects Azerbaijan with the world's leading payment ecosystems. Our partnership with China’s UnionPay represents another important step in that strategy. By enabling UnionPay acceptance across our acquiring network, we are making Azerbaijan more accessible for international visitors while helping local businesses serve customers from around the world with greater convenience."

Wang Lixin, CEO of UnionPay International, added:

"We are pleased to partner with Bir to further expand UnionPay's acceptance network in Azerbaijan. This collaboration strengthens payment connectivity between Azerbaijan and Asia and enables UnionPay cardholders to enjoy a convenient, secure and seamless payment experience whether withdrawing cash, shopping online or, soon, making purchases at merchants across the country. We look forward to working with the Bir ecosystem to support growing cross-border travel, trade and commercial exchanges."

The partnership with UnionPay reflects the broader strategy of the Bir ecosystem, serving more than 5 million people, to make daily tasks like shopping and banking simpler and more convenient. By shaping new consumer habits for millions of people in Azerbaijan, Bir is fueling the development of the country’s digital economy.

About Bir

Bir is the first fully integrated banking, payments and e-commerce ecosystem of the Caucasus, redefining how people and businesses interact with daily services in Azerbaijan. Launched in 2025 to unite the country’s leading brands, including Birbank, Birmarket e-commerce platform, Milliön payment terminals, and m10 e-wallet app, the Bir ecosystem reaches over 5 million users. Through its extensive ecosystem and strategic partnerships with Trendyol marketplace and BakıKart transportation payment solution, Bir is building the foundation for Azerbaijan’s first and largest digital ecosystem for consumers and businesses.

For more information, visit: bir.az