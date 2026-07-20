Azerbaijan reaffirms commitment to preserving cultural heritage at UNESCO's World Heritage Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Azerbaijan reaffirmed its commitment to protecting cultural and natural heritage at the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, held in Busan, South Korea.

This information was posted on the social media platform “X” by the Permanent Delegation of Azerbaijan to UNESCO.

Azerbaijan is represented at the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee by a delegation comprising representatives of the Permanent Delegation of Azerbaijan to UNESCO, the National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, the Ministry of Culture, and the State Agency for Tourism.

During the general discussions of the session, Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Ambassador Elman Abdullayev, delivered the country’s national statement.

The Permanent Representative reported on the measures taken by Azerbaijan in the field of cultural heritage protection at the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

The statement highlighted that the recently adopted “Azerbaijan Culture – 2040” concept establishes a long-term strategic framework for improving the cultural heritage management system, documenting heritage sites, strengthening their legal protection, and restoring historical monuments.

The speech also noted that, despite existing difficulties in areas where the threat of landmines persists, the inventory and documentation of cultural heritage sites are continuing.

Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative emphasized that, as a result of efforts to protect cultural heritage, the village of Khinalig—part of the World Heritage site “Cultural Landscape of the Khinalig People and the Migration Route” was included on the UN Tourism's Best Tourism Villages 2025. This recognition demonstrates the link between the protection of cultural heritage and the development of local communities and sustainable tourism.

The statement also noted that 2026 has been declared the “Year of Urban Planning and Architecture” in Azerbaijan. It was noted that the SECURE (Model – Sustainable and Empowering Cultural Revitalization) initiative, presented at the 13th World Urban Forum in Baku, could make a significant contribution to the protection, sustainable development, and restoration of cultural heritage.

In addition, it was noted that a special event dedicated to the SECURE initiative will take place on July 23 as part of the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee.

Elman Abdullayev, Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO, expressed the country’s commitment to expanding cooperation with African states. He stated that Azerbaijan would support the implementation of the World Heritage Strategy for Priority Africa and for Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

In his remarks, he also provided information on the “Azerbaijan and SIDS World Heritage Capacity-Building Program,” prepared by Azerbaijan. It was noted that the program aims to strengthen the institutional capacity of World Heritage systems in small island states, support the training of experts, and facilitate future nomination processes.

In conclusion, Elman Abdullayev stated that Azerbaijan, as a member of the World Heritage Committee, is ready to cooperate closely with all partner states, the UNESCO World Heritage Center, and Advisory Bodies. He emphasized that Azerbaijan intends to contribute to the achievement of the Convention’s objectives and the development of a more balanced, inclusive, and effective World Heritage system.