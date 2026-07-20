Azerbaijan aims to increase number of startups entering global markets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Measures to support youth startup projects in Azerbaijan’s regions will be expanded, including efforts to attract foreign investment.

This is stated in the Action Plan for the Implementation of the Employment Strategy for 2026–2030, approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport have been tasked with implementing the measures planned for 2026–2030. Other implementing agencies include the Innovation Center, the State Agency for Citizen Services and Social Innovation under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children’s Affairs.

As part of these activities, the initial phase will include presentation days for startup projects (at least 50 startups and at least 2 presentation days), with plans to subsequently increase the number of startups to at least 100 and the number of presentation days to at least 4.

Ultimately, the goal is to increase the level of commercialization of startups, as well as to increase the number of startups that have attracted investment and gained access to international markets.