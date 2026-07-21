Azerbaijan offers highly exciting prospects from an economic point of view - German Chancellor

BERLIN, Germany, July 21. Azerbaijan plays an important role for us, offering highly exciting prospects from an economic point of view, said Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz during a joint press conference with President Ilham Aliyev, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"I would like to once again express my appreciation to President Ilham Aliyev for the opportunity to exchange views on this matter. You are providing an opportunity for us to receive higher volumes of gas from Azerbaijan. I express my gratitude to you for that. This issue is also outlined in the Joint Declaration that we have signed today," the Chancellor emphasized.