Azerbaijan and Germany set to sign joint declaration

BERLIN, Germany, July 21. President Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting with President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The one-on-one meeting will be followed by an expanded meeting of the presidents with the participation of their delegations.

During the meeting with the German Chancellor, it is planned to sign a "Joint Declaration on the Strategic Agenda for Bilateral Partnership" between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Republic of Germany.