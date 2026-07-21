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Azerbaijan and Germany set to sign joint declaration

Politics News 21 July 2026 12:40 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan and Germany set to sign joint declaration
Photo: AZERTAC
Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Deputy Editor-in-Chief Read more

BERLIN, Germany, July 21. President Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting with President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The one-on-one meeting will be followed by an expanded meeting of the presidents with the participation of their delegations.

During the meeting with the German Chancellor, it is planned to sign a "Joint Declaration on the Strategic Agenda for Bilateral Partnership" between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Republic of Germany.

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