Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan agree to fast-track bilateral projects

Photo: the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan ent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan have agreed to accelerate the implementation of joint investment projects and expand bilateral trade.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan following a working visit by an Uzbek government delegation to Bishkek.

The Uzbek delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade Khurram Teshabayev, held talks with representatives of the Kyrgyz government and business community on strengthening economic cooperation and advancing a pipeline of bilateral initiatives.

The discussions focused on expanding trade, promoting joint investment projects and preparing for upcoming bilateral events designed to deepen commercial ties between the neighboring Central Asian countries.

"The parties discussed expanding trade, advancing joint projects and preparations for upcoming bilateral events," Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade said.

A key outcome of the visit was an agreement to further activate the Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund by expanding its investment portfolio and accelerating financing for new manufacturing projects. The sides also agreed to organize a business forum in Bishkek in the near future, with participation expected from approximately 300 entrepreneursrepresenting a wide range of industries.

"Special attention was paid to expanding the portfolio of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund and accelerating financing for new production facilities," the ministry said.

The sides also reviewed cooperation opportunities in industrial construction, building materials production, mining, textiles, logistics and healthcare. Among the initiatives discussed were the establishment of a textile and garment clusterand an industrial and logistics center in Kyrgyzstan's Osh region, as well as measures to expand cross-border trade and increase food exports.

The talks highlighted both countries' efforts to move beyond traditional trade by developing joint manufacturing capacity and integrated supply chains. Industrial cooperation has become an increasingly important pillar of Uzbek-Kyrgyz economic relations as the two governments seek to create value-added production and strengthen regional connectivity.

At the conclusion of the visit, the parties designated responsible agencies and agreed on the next steps for implementing the projects discussed.

"The responsible institutions and further measures for implementing the agreed initiatives were identified following the visit," the ministry said.

The latest discussions underscore the growing pace of economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan as both countries continue to prioritize investment, industrial collaboration and cross-border infrastructure to support long-term regional economic integration.