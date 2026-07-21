Azerbaijan, Germany to develop cooperation in culture and education

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Azerbaijan and Germany will strengthen cooperation in the fields of culture, education, and people-to-people ties.

This was stated in the Joint Declaration on the Strategic Agenda for Bilateral Partnership signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Republic of Germany in Berlin on July 21.

The declaration notes that the parties will support cultural exchange programs and initiatives that promote intercultural and interreligious dialogue.

The document also provides for the development of opportunities for cooperation in the fields of innovative and digital education, vocational training, joint research projects, and academic exchanges.