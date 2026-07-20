Azerbaijan justice minister meets Pakistan's law minister to deepen legal cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. The Minister of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Farid Ahmadov, met with a delegation led by Aqeel Malik, Pakistan's Minister of State for Law and Justice.

According to a statement released by the ministry, the meeting emphasized that Azerbaijan–Pakistan relations have reached the level of a strategic partnership. It was noted that mutual visits and high-level meetings have played a significant role in further strengthening bilateral relations.

The sides also highlighted that a number of joint initiatives have been implemented under the Memorandum of Cooperation and the Cooperation Program aimed at enhancing collaboration between the justice institutions of the two countries, with work in this area continuing.

In this context, the importance of the training program to be held in Baku was underscored as a means of expanding the exchange of knowledge and experience between the justice institutions of Azerbaijan and Pakistan, as well as further developing professional ties.

The Azerbaijani side also expressed gratitude to Pakistan for the excellent organization of the training held in Islamabad in May. It was announced that another training program is planned to take place in Islamabad in October of this year.

The participants expressed confidence that joint training programs and other cooperative activities would further strengthen collaboration between the justice institutions of the two countries.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

It is worth noting that Aqeel Malik visited Azerbaijan to participate in a training program in Baku for Azerbaijani judges, justice officials, and court personnel.