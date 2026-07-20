Iran remains committed to Islamabad memorandum - President Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Iran has not backed away from any of the 14 provisions of the Islamabad agreement memorandum signed between Iran and the United States, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

Pezeshkian made the remarks during a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary in Tehran on July 20.

"Iran has not withdrawn from any of the provisions of this memorandum, nor from its national interests, principles, and values," he said.

According to the Iranian president, Tehran has not provided the other side with any opportunity that would contradict the country's interests.

"Upon carefully reviewing the details of this memorandum, it becomes clear that some of the achievements secured under the document are in Iran's favor," Pezeshkian said.

He added that, in practice, the memorandum does not contain any provision that would unilaterally benefit the U.S. side.

"Iran continues on its path of defending national interests and leaves no room for doubt in this regard. At the same time, it is necessary to look at realities and accept the natural negative consequences of the path we have chosen," Pezeshkian noted.

The latest escalation in US-Iran relations began on July 8. On that day, U.S. armed forces carried out several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, reportedly in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first such action after a memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran. On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the suspension of the ceasefire regime with Iran. In response, Tehran began strikes against U.S. facilities located in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.

On July 20, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had successfully completed its ninth consecutive night of strikes against Iran.