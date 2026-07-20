Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan to convene business forum to boost investment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will bring together government officials, business leaders and investors in Bishkek later this month for a business forum aimed at expanding bilateral trade, attracting new investment and promoting joint industrial projects.

The Kyrgyz-Uzbek Business Forum, scheduled for July 28 in the Kyrgyz capital, is expected to serve as a platform for companies from both countries to establish new business partnerships and explore opportunities for deeper economic cooperation.

Organizers said the event will focus on strengthening trade and investment ties, facilitating business-to-business contacts and identifying new areas for cooperation between the neighboring Central Asian economies.

"The forum will provide an effective platform for establishing new business contacts, finding partners and discussing promising areas of trade, economic and investment cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Uzbekistan," the organizers said.

The event will bring together representatives of government agencies, private companies, investors and entrepreneurs interested in implementing joint projects, expanding industrial cooperation and increasing bilateral trade.

According to the organizers, leading Kyrgyz companies operating in sectors including information technology, agriculture, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, financial services and other industries are expected to participate, offering Uzbek businesses opportunities to explore new commercial partnerships.

"The forum will unite representatives of government bodies, business circles, investors and entrepreneurs from both countries interested in implementing joint projects, developing industrial cooperation and expanding mutual trade," the organizers said.

Companies seeking to enter the Kyrgyz market or identify investment opportunities have been invited to take part in the event.

"If your company is interested in entering the Kyrgyz market, finding new partners or implementing joint investment projects, we invite you to participate in the Kyrgyz-Uzbek Business Forum," the organizers said.

The forum comes as Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan continue to strengthen economic cooperation through increased trade, cross-border investment and closer industrial collaboration. Both governments have prioritized improving regional connectivity, reducing barriers to commerce and encouraging private-sector partnerships as part of broader efforts to accelerate economic integration in Central Asia. The upcoming forum is expected to provide businesses with a venue to launch new commercial initiatives while supporting the long-term goal of expanding bilateral trade and investment between the two neighboring countries.