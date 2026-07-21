Azerbaijan's ABADA reports absence of serious problems in road transport coverage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Azerbaijan has seen no serious changes or problems in the geography of road transport, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA) Kanan Gurbanov told reporters, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, the main problems during transportation through Iran were mostly related to cargo owners, forwarding companies, manufacturers, raw material exporters, and product importers.

"Due to the problems arising in the port of Bandar Abbas, cargo owners and forwarding companies may face certain losses. At the same time, manufacturers, raw material exporters, and product importers are also experiencing difficulties. However, no serious problems were observed in the field of purely automobile transportation," Gurbanov said.

The ABADA Secretary General noted that the activities of Azerbaijani carriers are mainly limited to the border regions of Iran.

"Azerbaijani carriers mainly accept cargo from the Bilasuvar and Astara border crossing points and transport it to Russia in transit. About 80% of our carriers operating in the direction of Iran work on this route," he explained.

Gurbanov emphasized that Azerbaijani carriers do not operate widely in the internal regions of Iran and the Persian Gulf direction.

"The main reason for this is the high taxes and duties applied in Iran. Since transportation is not economically efficient, this activity is mainly carried out by Iranian carriers," he also said.

According to the ABADA official, there are currently no serious changes or problems in the geography of automobile transportation.

"If we exclude ship and railway transportation, there have been no significant problems in the field of automobile transportation. If we say the opposite, this would not reflect reality," Gurbanov added.