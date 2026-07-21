Azerbaijan is determined to deliver its green energy to Europe in the future as well - President Ilham Aliyev

BERLIN, Germany, July 21.Today, our gas is delivered to 10 European Union member states, which is undoubtedly a significant contribution to energy security, said President Ilham Aliyev during a joint press conference with the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"Considering that Azerbaijan also exports its oil to Germany and is determined to deliver its green energy to the Europe in the future, cooperation in the energy sector will be very wide-ranging," the head of state emphasized.