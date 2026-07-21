Uzbekistan dismisses ambassador to Belarus over weak investment performance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has dismissed the country's ambassador to Belarus, Rakhmatulla Nazarov, citing unsatisfactory performance in attracting foreign investment and promoting external trade.

This was reflected in a statement issued by the press service of the Uzbek President, citing Mirziyoyev’s remarks at a cabinet meeting.

"The Head of State also expressed significant dissatisfaction with the performance of diplomatic missions abroad," the statement said.

According to the presidential administration, Nazarov, who had served as Uzbekistan's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Belarus since 2024, was removed from office after the embassy's performance in attracting investment and expanding foreign trade was deemed inadequate.

Mirziyoyev instructed Head of the Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva to lead a special commission that will assess the effectiveness of Uzbekistan's diplomatic missions abroad and submit proposals on personnel changes, including the appointment of younger diplomats.

The president also criticized the performance of Uzbekistan's ambassadors to France, Austria, Spain, Italy, Oman, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, saying their work in promoting economic cooperation had fallen short of expectations.

In addition, Mirziyoyev ordered tighter oversight of international investment projects. According to figures presented during the meeting, Uzbekistan reached agreements on more than 1,600 investment projects worth a combined $213 billion during 52 high-level foreign visits, but implementation of many initiatives has been delayed.

Responsibility for monitoring the implementation of the corresponding road maps has now been transferred to the Chamber of Accounts and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The president also instructed the prime minister to hold weekly reviews of investment projects for each partner country, with the participation of sector ministers, regional governors and ambassadors.

Earlier, Mirziyoyev directed Uzbekistan's ambassadors abroad to intensify efforts to identify high-paying employment opportunities for Uzbek citizens through organized labor migration programs.