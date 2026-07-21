Kyrgyzstan reveals how much its territory expanded following state border clarification

Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Kyrgyzstan's territory has increased by 15,572 hectares following the clarification of the state border with neighboring countries.

This was written by President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on social media, commenting on the ongoing public discussions surrounding the land issue.

"Following the clarification of the state border with neighboring countries, our country's territory has increased by 15,572 hectares, and today Kyrgyzstan's total area stands at 20,009,572 hectares," Japarov wrote.

According to him, before 2020, Kyrgyzstan's total area amounted to 19,994,000 hectares.

The president noted that mountainous areas account for 94.4 percent of the country's territory.

He also said that the total area of agricultural land amounts to 6,732,000 hectares, of which 1,082,000 hectares are privately owned by citizens, while the remaining land of various categories is under state and municipal ownership.

According to Trend's analysis, the clarification of Kyrgyzstan's state borders marks an important step toward strengthening the country's territorial certainty and improving long-term land governance. Clearly defined borders reduce legal ambiguities and create a more stable framework for infrastructure development, investment planning, and the management of natural resources.