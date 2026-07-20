Solar-powered "Book Stop" opens in the heart of Shusha (PHOTO)

Azercell presents the city's first solar-powered open-air library

“Azercell Telecom” LLC has opened the "Book Stop" in the heart of Shusha, creating the city’s first open-air library to encourage reading and strengthen its long-standing literary tradition.

The project was implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Shusha State Reserve Administration, and Aztelekom LLC. Powered by solar energy, the "Book Stop" reflects Azercell's ESG strategy and its commitment to environmental sustainability.

Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the "Book Stop" offers free access to a diverse collection of books for residents and visitors. The space also features complimentary Wi-Fi and mobile device charging stations, making it a convenient public space for reading and learning.

The opening ceremony was held as part of the Vagif Poetry Days and was attended by Orkhan Fikratoglu, Advisor to the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Tural Novruzov, Executive Director of the Shusha State Reserve Department; and Sona Abbasova, Director of Corporate Communications at “Azercell Telecom” LLC. People's Poet Vahid Aziz was the first guest of the "Book Stop”.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sona Abbasova, said: "As Azerbaijan's cultural capital, Shusha has played a unique role in shaping the country's literary heritage and reading culture for centuries. We believe the 'Book Stop' will become an open and welcoming public space that encourages reading and helps preserve Shusha's unique literary heritage for future generations. Powered by solar energy, the project also promotes environmental responsibility and supports the city's sustainable development."

The "Book Stop" is located on Karabakh Street in the heart of Shusha.