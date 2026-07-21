Italy Trade Agency launches "Made in Italy" promotion program in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. The Italian Trade Agency (ITA/ICE) has announced the launch of a six-month program in Azerbaijan dedicated to promoting authentic Italian food and beverage products, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The initiative, which will run in Baku from July to December this year, will include a series of educational, promotional, and business-oriented events showcasing the high quality, authenticity, and rich cultural heritage behind "Made in Italy" products.

The program reflects the Italian Trade Agency’s mission not only to support exports of Italian products but also to introduce the true essence of the Made in Italy concept to Azerbaijani consumers. Along with product promotion, the initiative aims to raise awareness of key values that distinguish authentic Italian products, including quality, traceability of origin, sustainable production practices, and authenticity.

As part of the project, importers, distributors, retail chains, HoReCa sector representatives, chefs, journalists, food bloggers, students, and consumers will come together to contribute to the development of economic cooperation between Italy and Azerbaijan and further strengthen cultural ties between the two countries. Participants will have the opportunity to meet experts invited from Italy, attend educational seminars and master classes, learn about traditional production methods, and gain deeper insight into authentic Italian products, their nutritional value, and cultural significance.

Moreover, it was noted that Italy has been one of Azerbaijan’s key trading partners for many years. Although the energy sector accounts for a significant share of bilateral trade, imports of Italian food and beverage products to Azerbaijan have demonstrated steady growth in recent years. This trend reflects growing consumer interest in high-quality and premium products.

Increasing interest in healthy eating, greater consumer attention to product quality, and the dynamic development of the HoReCa sector have further strengthened demand for authentic Italian products in Azerbaijan. Italian wine, pasta, cheese, olive oil, and other traditional products have become symbols of quality, safety, and rich culinary traditions.

Amid the growing global popularity of Italian cuisine, enabling consumers to distinguish genuine Made in Italy products from imitations has become increasingly important. Providing reliable information and helping consumers make informed choices are among the key objectives of the initiative.

Italian cuisine is not simply a collection of recipes. It represents centuries of history, craftsmanship, biodiversity, regional traditions, and a culture of sharing meals.

This cultural heritage recently received international recognition with Italian cuisine being included on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List. The decision confirmed not only Italy’s rich gastronomic traditions but also the social and cultural significance of its culinary heritage. Choosing authentic Italian products means showing respect for quality, sustainability, traditions, and values passed down from generation to generation.