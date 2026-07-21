Turkmenistan reviews agricultural activities and regional dev't projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a digital meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Tangryguly Atahallyev and regional governors to review seasonal agricultural activities and the progress of socio-economic projects in the regions.

This is reflected in the statement, published by the government of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, Governor of Ahal region Toygyly Nurmyradov reported on ongoing agricultural work following the completion of the wheat harvest.

According to the report, farmers in the region have started post-harvest field preparation, including deep plowing, land leveling and preparation of fields for the autumn sowing season. Technical inspections and maintenance of agricultural machinery, including tractors and irrigation equipment, are also being carried out.

"In the region's cotton fields, maintenance work is being carried out in accordance with agricultural practices, including inter-row cultivation, mineral fertilizer application, and irrigation. At the same time, the region is preparing for the fall sowing of potatoes, vegetables, melons, and other crops," the governor noted.

During the meeting, Nurmyradov also reported on the construction progress of social, cultural and industrial facilities in Ahal region, which are scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

Following the reports, President Berdimuhamedov instructed relevant officials to ensure proper agricultural management, prepare equipment for the upcoming winter wheat planting season and monitor the completion of regional construction projects in accordance with approved schedules and requirements.