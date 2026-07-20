Turkmenistan modernizes Turkmenhimiya plants to boost chemical exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Turkmenistan is focusing on the modernization of Turkmenhimiya State Concern’s production facilities to improve operational capacity and increase chemical output.

This was reported by the press service of the Turkmen government, following a digital meeting of the country's Cabinet of Ministers.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Baymyrat Annamammedov presented a report on ongoing technical upgrades and production measures at Turkmenhimiya enterprises during the meeting. The report covered steps to update production equipment, improve technological processes and strengthen the technical base of chemical plants.

According to the report, Turkmenhimiya is also expanding cooperation with international engineering and technology companies to implement modernization projects and introduce updated production solutions.

The cooperation with foreign partners includes the supply of specialized equipment, improvement of production lines for chemical products, including urea and ammonia, as well as the introduction of digital monitoring systems at industrial facilities.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted the importance of ensuring stable operation of chemical enterprises and improving the efficiency of existing production capacities. He instructed relevant authorities to take practical measures to modernize facilities of the Turkmenhimiya State Concern and address issues affecting their operation.

"Our main task is to use modern technologies to ensure the effective operation of chemical enterprises. It is necessary to accelerate technical maintenance activities and strengthen cooperation with international technology companies so that domestic fertilizer and chemical production meets the needs of the agricultural sector and contributes to the development of export opportunities," President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said during the Cabinet meeting.

Following the presidential instructions, Turkmenhimiya management plans to conduct technical assessments of its production complexes, including the Garabogazkarbamid and Marykarbamid plants, to identify areas requiring additional maintenance and modernization measures.