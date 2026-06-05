Azerbaijan awards water management and land reclamation workers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Water management and land reclamation workers have been awarded in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

The decree notes that the following persons must be awarded for their effective activities in the field of water management and land reclamation:

With the 2nd Class "Labor" Order

Zakir Guliyev

Etibar Mammadov

With the 3rd Class "Labor" Order

Yashar Bashirov

Siyah Aliyev

Mehrali Farzaliyev

Adil Gafarli

Alizade Nasirov

Mirkamil Seyidov

With the "Taraggi" medal

Huseyn Allahverdiyev

Narmina Ashumova

Yusif Ahadi

Sakhavat Aliyev

Taleh Aliyev

Akif Hamidov

Intigam Khanverdiyev

Zahid Gasimov

Vusal Gochaliyev

Mehdi Pashayev

Emil Safarov

Vasif Samadov

Yashar Valiyev

With the medal "For distinction in civil service"

Oktay Rustamov.