Azerbaijan awards water management and land reclamation workers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Water management and land reclamation workers have been awarded in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
The decree notes that the following persons must be awarded for their effective activities in the field of water management and land reclamation:
With the 2nd Class "Labor" Order
Zakir Guliyev
Etibar Mammadov
With the 3rd Class "Labor" Order
Yashar Bashirov
Siyah Aliyev
Mehrali Farzaliyev
Adil Gafarli
Alizade Nasirov
Mirkamil Seyidov
With the "Taraggi" medal
Huseyn Allahverdiyev
Narmina Ashumova
Yusif Ahadi
Sakhavat Aliyev
Taleh Aliyev
Akif Hamidov
Intigam Khanverdiyev
Zahid Gasimov
Vusal Gochaliyev
Mehdi Pashayev
Emil Safarov
Vasif Samadov
Yashar Valiyev
With the medal "For distinction in civil service"
Oktay Rustamov.