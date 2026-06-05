EU Delegation to Azerbaijan announces holding education fair in Baku in October 2026

GANJA, Azerbaijan, June 5. The European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan will hold the "Education in Europe" exhibition in Baku on October 10-11 this year, the EU Ambassador, Marijana Kujundzic, said at the "EU Youth Competition" held in Ganja as part of the "European Village-2026" event, Trend reports.

The "Education in Europe" exhibition is part of a large-scale education campaign held by the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan. The exhibition is also part of a broader partnership between the EU and Azerbaijan," she noted.