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EU Delegation to Azerbaijan announces holding education fair in Baku in October 2026

Society Materials 5 June 2026 14:58 (UTC +04:00)
EU Delegation to Azerbaijan announces holding education fair in Baku in October 2026
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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GANJA, Azerbaijan, June 5. The European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan will hold the "Education in Europe" exhibition in Baku on October 10-11 this year, the EU Ambassador, Marijana Kujundzic, said at the "EU Youth Competition" held in Ganja as part of the "European Village-2026" event, Trend reports.

The "Education in Europe" exhibition is part of a large-scale education campaign held by the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan. The exhibition is also part of a broader partnership between the EU and Azerbaijan," she noted.

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