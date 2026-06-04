Kyrgyzstan discusses implementation of land and compensation procedures for railway project

Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Kyrgyzstan discusses compensation, land issues related to China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, Trend reports via the press service of the nation's Cabinet of Ministers

The issues were reviewed during an on-site meeting in Jalal-Abad region chaired by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Erlist Akunbekov.

The discussions focused on compensation mechanisms and land-related matters affecting residents whose homes are located along the future railway route in Jalal-Abad Region.

Representatives of relevant government agencies, local authorities and the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway joint venture company attended the meeting.

Following the discussions, a number of instructions were issued to ensure the timely resolution of outstanding issues.

Erlist Akunbekov later visited the construction site of the Jalal-Abad railway tunnel, where he reviewed progress on the project.

According to him, the railway will serve as an important strategic link connecting countries across East and West and will become a symbol of unity and progress.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan is continuing efforts to enhance regional connectivity through the development of transport infrastructure and international transit corridors. The country views modern railway networks as an important component of economic diversification, trade facilitation and logistics development.

Large-scale infrastructure projects are also expected to improve links between regional markets and support long-term economic growth through increased mobility of goods and services.