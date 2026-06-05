EU eyes new grant, investment projects for Karabakh and Ganja

GANJA, Azerbaijan, June 5. The European Union is considering new grant and investment projects for Karabakh and Ganja, Victor Bojkov, Head of the Cooperation Department at the EU Delegation, said at a media briefing marking the 30th anniversary of the EU-Azerbaijan partnership and projects in Ganja, Trend reports.

According to Bozhkov, the EU uses grant mechanisms to make investment loans more favorable by providing part of the funding as grants, which reduces the amount to be repaid.

“In such a case, a certain part of the allocated funds is provided as a grant, and as a result, the amount to be repaid is reduced. This allows cities and project beneficiaries to benefit more,” he said.

He noted that several EU-funded grant projects are currently under way. One of them, implemented with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), focuses on regional development, ecology, and environmental issues in Karabakh.

Another project, being prepared in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO), aims to strengthen healthcare resilience and primary health services in Karabakh.

“This project is aimed at increasing the resilience of the healthcare sector and strengthening primary health services in the Karabakh region,” he said.

Bojkov also referred to the “Global Covenant of Mayors” initiative, in which Ganja is participating. The program brings together Azerbaijani and European cities to exchange experience in urban planning, environmental protection, greening, and education.

“This initiative is an important platform in terms of the development of cities and the formation of a better quality urban environment for people,” he said.

He added that more detailed information on upcoming investment projects in Ganja will be provided at a later stage.