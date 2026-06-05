UN chief pushes for rapid action on emissions and clean energy transition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Emissions must be drastically reduced, and the transition to renewable energy sources must be accelerated, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, Trend reports.

He made the statement in his video address at the international conference dedicated to World Environment Day (WED), taking place today in Baku under the motto “Inspired by Nature. For the Climate. For Our Future.”

“According to him, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is committed to working with governments to save lives, protect people, and strengthen economies.

We must implement more sustainable and affordable energy solutions and ensure real energy security.

I want to emphasize that the fastest and most cost-effective way to achieve this goal is already apparent, and effective solutions exist. It is important to protect forests, land, and seas, as well as to help communities adapt to climate change, which is becoming increasingly destructive every year,” Guterres noted.