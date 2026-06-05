Uzbekistan, Tajikistan launch joint expert council to boost cooperation

Photo: the Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have agreed to establish a joint expert council aimed at strengthening analytical and policy-oriented cooperation between the two nations, Trend reports via the Uzbek Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies.

The agreement was formalized through the signing of a memorandum between Uzbekistan’s Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies (ISRS) and the Center for Strategic Research under the President of Tajikistan. The memorandum was signed during a meeting between ISRS Director Eldor Aripov and First Deputy Director of the Tajik center, Oraz Murtazozoda, on the sidelines of the second session of the Termez Dialogue on Connectivity between Central and South Asia.

According to the parties, the newly established Uzbek-Tajik Expert Council is designed to elevate cooperation between the two analytical institutions to a more structured, sustainable, and institutionalized framework.

The council is intended to function as a permanent platform for the development of practical recommendations aimed at further consolidating the allied relations between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. Its activities are expected to involve representatives from government agencies, research institutions, universities, and business communities from both countries.

Under the terms of the memorandum, the two institutions will regularly exchange research and analytical publications, provide mutual information support, organize conferences, roundtable discussions, and expert consultations, and conduct joint research projects on issues of shared interest.

The initiative reflects the growing strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan and efforts by both countries to expand cooperation through expert dialogue and policy-oriented research.