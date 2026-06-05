Uzbekistan, ADB hold internal audit seminar to advance public-sector standards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy and Finance, in cooperation with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), organized a seminar on internal auditing aimed at strengthening professional capacity and promoting international best practices in the public sector, Trend reports via the ministry.

The seminar was opened by Mirzo Iskandar Gulamov, head of the ADB Resident Mission in Uzbekistan, who highlighted the growing importance of internal audit in supporting economic development and improving governance. He noted that strengthening internal audit systems is an important factor in enhancing transparency and increasing the attractiveness of the public sector for foreign investment.

Participants received presentations from Richard Dyson, a representative of the Institute of Internal Auditors Singapore (IIA Singapore), who discussed global and regional trends in internal auditing, the evolving role of internal auditors, emerging risks, and approaches to risk management.

Dyson also provided insights into several key international publications developed by the Institute of Internal Auditors, including the Global Internal Audit Standards (GIAS), the Risk in Focus report, and the Internal Audit: Vision 2035 report. His presentations focused on recent developments in the profession and practical approaches to implementing international standards.

The seminar included interactive discussions and case-study-based exercises addressing contemporary challenges faced by internal audit professionals. Participants exchanged views on strengthening audit practices and improving risk management frameworks within public institutions.

Organizers described the event as a platform for active dialogue and knowledge sharing. At the conclusion of the seminar, the parties agreed to continue holding similar training programs and professional development events to support the advancement of internal auditing in Uzbekistan.

The event, held on June 4 at the Hyatt Regency Tashkent, was conducted in both in-person and online formats and brought together heads and staff of internal audit units from government agencies and organizations, as well as professors, lecturers, and students specializing in auditing and finance.