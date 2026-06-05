EU and EBRD drive green transformation of Ganja’s water and sewerage systems

GANJA, Azerbaijan, June 5. The European Union (EU) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) are making significant investments in the water and sewerage infrastructure of Ganja, Victor Bojkov, Head of the Cooperation Section of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, said during a media briefing dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the EU–Azerbaijan partnership and projects implemented in Ganja, Trend reports.

​According to him, one of the most important projects to be implemented in Ganja is the "Water Supply and Wastewater Project in Ganja."

​Bojkov noted that the total cost of the project's first phase amounts to 40 million euros.

​"The project is financed through a grant from the European Union's Neighbourhood Investment Platform and a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The loan was allocated to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Water Resources," he noted.

​According to the EU official, an extensive upgrade of Ganja's water supply and sewerage system is planned within the framework of the project.

​Thus, the first phase will involve the restoration of water and sewerage networks, the construction of new water reservoirs, the installation of SCADA management systems, as well as the creation of rainwater infrastructure.

​"This project is part of the Priority Investment Program developed for the comprehensive modernization of Ganja's water and wastewater infrastructure," Viktor Bojkov emphasized.

​He stated that the project was prepared in accordance with the Paris Climate Agreement and Azerbaijan's national strategy on the efficient use of water resources.

​The project also covers priority directions identified within the framework of the city's "Green Cities Action Plan."

​According to the provided information, 35 million euros were allocated as an EBRD loan and 5 million euros as an EU grant for the investment components of the project.

​It was noted during the briefing that the legal agreements for the project were signed on January 22, 2025.

​Currently, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Water Resources is conducting the process of preparing tender documents, evaluating contracts, and selecting a consulting company that will support the project's implementation to supervise construction work.

​According to the information, detailed design and procurement procedures will begin once the consultant is selected.

​Bojkov noted that the project will also make a serious contribution to the environment and the city's economic development.

​As a result of the project, it is expected that 4.5 million cubic meters of water will be saved annually, carbon emissions will be reduced by 72,444 tons, and 29 million cubic meters of wastewater will be treated per year.

​In addition, the project is reported to protect the Ganjachay River from untreated wastewater discharges, improve the city's continuous water supply, and enable full service coverage for the population.