Turkmenistan, Pakistan explore new frontiers in energy and trade cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Turkmenistan and Pakistan explored prospects for deepening cooperation in the fields of energy, transport, trade, and investment, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issues were addressed during a meeting between Turkmen Ambassador to Pakistan Atajan Movlamov and Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, who visited the Turkmen Embassy in Islamabad.

The parties exchanged views on regional stability and examined opportunities to further strengthen bilateral collaboration across areas of mutual interest.

During the talks, the Turkmen delegation highlighted ongoing regional energy and infrastructure projects, emphasizing their contributions to enhancing energy security, improving regional connectivity, and expanding economic cooperation between Central and South Asia.

The sides also addressed the development of inter-parliamentary exchanges and recognized the substantial potential for Turkmen-Pakistani cooperation in trade, investment, and humanitarian initiatives.