Iran won't let anyone in region sell oil if it can't, Ghalibaf says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Iran will not allow anyone in the region to sell oil if Tehran itself is unable to do so, Speaker of the Islamic Republic's Parliament (Majlis) Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

"In a region where we are not allowed to sell oil, no one will sell oil. If our security is not guaranteed, no infrastructure facility will remain secure, and the security of the Strait of Hormuz is possible only in the absence of U.S. forces," he wrote on his X page.

Ghalibaf stressed that the equation of the current conflict has been reduced to one principle: "Either everyone, or no one."