Turkmenistan, Netherlands advance plans for high-level bilateral visits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Turkmenistan and the Netherlands have coordinated preparations for upcoming high-level bilateral visits.

This was reflected in a statement published by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium following a meeting between Ambassador, Sapar Palvanov, and Bob Aal, Head of the Visits and Events Division (High-Level Events Unit) within the Protocol Department of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the statement, the sides discussed organizational and technical issues related to forthcoming bilateral events and arrangements for visits by high-level delegations.

"The Dutch side expressed its readiness to continue constructive engagement on preparations for the forthcoming events and to facilitate the further development of contacts with relevant government agencies, research institutions and business organisations in the Netherlands," the embassy said.

The diplomats agreed to maintain close working contacts and continue coordinating joint efforts to strengthen cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and the Netherlands have been steadily expanding bilateral cooperation in recent years, with particular emphasis on water management, agriculture, logistics, green technologies and maritime industries. In March 2026, the foreign ministries of the two countries discussed intensifying contacts between government agencies, businesses, scientific institutions and universities, while also highlighting the need to strengthen the bilateral legal framework.

Economic engagement has also become more active. Dutch business delegations have visited Turkmenistan to explore cooperation in greenhouse technologies, seed production, cold-chain logistics and agricultural modernization, while Turkmen representatives have taken part in major industry exhibitions in the Netherlands. More recently, Turkmenistan also launched discussions with Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyards on expanding cooperation in shipbuilding and dredging projects linked to the Turkmenbashi International Seaport.

The Netherlands is viewed by Ashgabat as one of Europe's leading sources of expertise in water technologies, logistics, port infrastructure and advanced engineering. Against this backdrop, both countries have increasingly focused on promoting direct business contacts through forums, trade missions and investment dialogue alongside their political cooperation.