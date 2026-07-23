Kazakhstan, U.S. discuss cooperation on aviation security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. The Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan hosted a meeting with the leadership of the U.S. Export Control and Related Border Security (EXBS) and representatives of the U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan to discuss further cooperation in the field of aviation security.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Transport.

According to the ministry, the sides reviewed the results of their joint work and outlined future areas of cooperation, with particular attention given to the practical assistance provided to Kazakhstan under the EXBS Program.

"Over the years of cooperation, the EXBS Program has organized specialized training sessions and international study visits for Kazakhstan's aviation specialists. In addition, the country's airports have received modern screening equipment, strengthening their technical capabilities and improving the effectiveness of aviation security measures," the ministry said.

The participants reaffirmed their commitment to continuing cooperation, including in the training of specialists, the exchange of international best practices, and the further development of Kazakhstan's aviation security system.

The Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan expressed its appreciation to the U.S. side for its consistent support and contribution to strengthening the country's aviation security.

According to the U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan, EXBS Program works with Kazakhstan's border and customs authorities to strengthen the country's export control system. Through the program, U.S. partners provide equipment, technical assistance, and training aimed at enhancing Kazakhstan's ability to detect and prevent the illicit transfer of dangerous goods and sensitive technologies.