Iran rejects U.S. claims over Kolang mountain nuclear site

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. No nuclear activity is taking place at Kolang mountain in Iran.

This was reported in a post published by Esmail Baghaei, a spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, on the social media platform X.

"Iran’s nuclear activities have been fully declared to the IAEA in accordance with its safeguards obligations. Washington’s obsessive focus on Kolang Kouh, where no nuclear activity is taking place, is nothing more than a fabricated pretext for aggression, destruction, and sabotage," he said.

According to Baghaei, the repeated U.S. attacks against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities contradict the UN Charter, international law, and the resolutions of the IAEA and UN Security Council.

He also noted that Iran defends the country's sovereignty and security despite all attacks.

The latest escalation in US-Iran relations began on July 8. On that day, U.S. armed forces carried out several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, reportedly in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first such action after a memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran. On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the suspension of the ceasefire regime with Iran. In response, Tehran began strikes against U.S. facilities located in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.