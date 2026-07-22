Kyrgyz government to review agencies' performance under 2026 action plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Kyrgyzstan will assess the implementation of 670 measures under the Cabinet of Ministers' Action Plan at the end of 2026.

The announcement was made by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev during a regular Cabinet meeting.

"The Cabinet of Ministers' Action Plan for 2026 is the key strategic document guiding the country's development. Every instruction, every measure, and every performance indicator brings us closer to achieving the national goals set through 2030. All assigned tasks must be completed in full and to a high standard of quality," Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

According to him, the implementation of all 670 measures will be evaluated at the end of the year, after which the issue of accountability of government agencies will be considered.

The meeting also reviewed the implementation of the Cabinet's Action Plan for the first half of 2026. According to the information presented, the assessment covered 80 measures. Alongside positive results, shortcomings in the execution of assignments by government agencies were identified. Problematic issues were analyzed, the reasons behind them were determined, and appropriate decisions were adopted.